CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final preview: Will it be fourth time lucky for Hyderabad?

After three failed attempts this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one final opportunity to prove themselves against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the stage where it matters the most, the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After finishing the league stages as the top two teams on the table, Sunrisers had to play one extra game to get to the finals due to their loss to CSK in Qualifier 1.

SRH come into this game after ending their four-match losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eden Gardens. SRH were in a tough spot down to just 138/7 after 18 overs when Rashid Khan decided to stamp his authority on the game. He went on a blitzkrieg adding 34* off just 10 deliveries at a strike rate of 340.00.

His late surge took SRH to a safe total of 174. However, the KKR openers got them off to a great start adding 40 in just three overs before losing Narine. Rana and Lynn kept up the onslaught but a rocket throw from Rashid was the downfall of Rana as he was run out in the ninth over. Rashid then went on to pick up three wickets as the KKR batting line-up collapsed before the dominant SRH bowling attack. Gill (30) was the only one who put up a fight before finally going down in the last over as SRH won the game by 14 runs.

Chennai come into this game after defeating the Sunrisers for the third time this season in their previous outing. Going up against each other in the first Qualifier, Sunrisers were in a spot of bother as the CSK bowlers reduced them to just 88/6 after 15 overs. Carlos Brathwaite then unleashed a late cameo adding 43 off 29 balls to take SRH to 139.

CSK, in their reply, lost Watson for a duck in the very first over and the SRH bowlers kept up the pressure limiting CSK to 92/7 after 15 overs. However, SRH never managed to scalp opener Faf du Plessis (67*) and when Shardul Thakur walked in to bat in the 17th over and added 15* off 5 balls, it set the stage for the CSK opener to seal the win with a six off the first ball in the final over.

Match Details:

Head to head – CSK have played SRH nine times in the past and have been the dominant team with seven wins. Hyderabad will have to put in a much-improved performance to add to their two wins tonight.

Team News:

Dhoni isn’t one to tamper with a winning formula and will most likely stick with the same playing 11 from their previous game against SRH.

Sunrisers handed Khaleel Ahmed a debut in the previous game but it didn’t go as planned for the youngster. He was expensive giving away 38 runs in his three overs without picking up any wickets. Sandeep Sharma will be expected to replace him.

Prediction: who will win?

After coming out on top on in all three games played against SRH this season, CSK will be firm favourites to lift their third IPL title when they take the field tonight. However, Dhoni and co. will know they cannot take the Sunrisers lightly as the Rashid Khan-powered team are quite capable of raining on CSK’s parade.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: The Wankhede track has a reputation as a batting-friendly pitch. However, as displayed by both teams in their previous meetings, there is also something in it for the bowlers, with some turn on offer for the spinners once the dew sets in. With both teams boasting of some serious firepower both in their batting and bowling departments, we should be in for a treat tonight.

Players to watch out for:

Rashid Khan (SRH) – The wily leg spinner from Afghanistan comes into the game following an all-round display against KKR where he scored 34* off 10 balls, picked up three wickets, effected a run-out and took two catches. His match-winning performance led to many asking the question, ‘Is there anything Rashid Khan cannot do?’ something CSK will be hoping to find an answer too.

Lungi Ngidi (CSK) – The South African pacer has been improving with every game he plays. He picked up 4/10 against Punjab before dismissing Goswami in the Qualifier 1 and ending with an economy of just 5.00 after his quota of four overs. He will be raring to have another go at the SRH batting line-up when he takes the field this evening.