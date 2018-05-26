SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Match Report: All-round Rashid Khan drives Hyderabad to final

An all-round performance from MoM Rashid Khan helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in the second qualifier and make it to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Rashid had a perfect game of cricket as he scored 34* with the bat, picked up 3 wickets with the ball, and affected 2 catches and 1 run out in the field. There wasn’t anything that Rashid Khan couldn’t do on the night!

The Sunrisers started on a slow note after put into bat as Wriddhiman Saha (35) never got going and put the pressure of scoring quick runs on Shikhar Dhawan (34). And just when he was changing gears, Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) gave Hyderabad a double blow by packing both Dhawan and Kane Williamson (3) in his first over. Regular wickets kept pegging SRH back as Shakib Al Hasan also contributed with a 28. KKR spinners were again right on the money as they strangled the batsmen and dried up the boundaries. With Hyderabad’s big hitters Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan and Carlos Brathwaite back in the hut, out came the Afghan wizard, and this time, he delivered with the bat. Rashid Khan played a blinder as his 10-ball 34* powered SRH to 174/7 as 50 runs came off the last three overs.

Chasing 175, the Knight Riders got off to a blazing start, courtesy a sizzling Sunil Narine (26 off 13) and Chris Lynn (48). But the introduction of spin saw them lose track of what looked like a comfortable chase as they were well placed at 93/2 after 10 overs. Some poor shot selection and brilliant bowling from Rashid and Shakib (1/16) saw them reduced to 118/6 after 14.4 overs. Robin Uthappa (2) went for a horrible reverse sweep, Lynn attempted a failed sweep and Dinesh Karthik (8) was guilty of trying to cut a ball which wasn’t either short or wide as Kolkata came crashing down. Shubman Gill (30) did fight hard but no support from the other end meant that it was too much of a task for him as Hyderabad restricted Kolkata to 160/9.

Turning Point

With 138/7 after 18.1 overs, it looked very difficult for the Sunrisers to reach even 160 but Rashid Khan’s innings propelled them to 174 and that is the turning point of the match. It swung the momentum in SRH’s favour and boosted their morale to defend what was a par total. What it also did was that it dented KKR players’ confidence as they walked back to the dugout with dropped shoulders.

Best Dismissal

Andre Russell getting out to Rashid Khan off a googly is the best dismissal of the match. The way the dismissal was planned out makes it even better. Russell was playing him ever-so cautiously but to put pressure on the big West Indian, a short leg was brought in and it seemed that his ego was hurt by it as he went for a cut the next ball. It was the googly and Russell clearly didn’t read it as he got an outside edge which flew to Shikhar Dhawan at slip but he remained calm to take a very good catch.

Batsman of the Match

Not very often you would see a batsman own the match in just 10 balls but when you are Rashid Khan that is also possible! For a breathtaking 10-ball 34*, he is the batsman of the match. He edged, he slashed, he whipped and he clobbered but whatever he did, he got the all-important runs for his side when they were struggling! One of his sixes, a whip off the stumps over backward square leg, reminded of AB de Villiers and the six off the last ball of the innings was all about his Afghan raw power. Simply superb stuff from the youngster.

Bowler of the Match

How many times have we seen him turn matches on his head in IPL? And Rashid Khan did it again and for his brilliant spell of 3/19, he is also the bowler of the match. Like most times batsmen looked all at sea against his leg-spin as he dismantled the KKR batting line-up. As always, he bowled with a lot of guile and used his variations well, especially his googly which is getting lethal with every passing game.

Captain’s views

Kane Williamson (SRH Captain): The game could of gone either way, but it was nice to fall our way. KKR are a very good team. We knew if we could hold strong and squeeze in the middle overs, we could come out on top. Rashid was brilliant, we have to keep him wrapped up ahead of the Final. It is important we move on now and focus on the Final. As a team we fight to the very last ball and we showed that again tonight. It was a real time effort, Rashid was certainly the man of the match but it was a real team performance tonight.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR Captain): We played a good tournament but to finish on the losing side does not feel great. A couple of bad shots changed the balance of the game. We can take lots of positives and a lot of youngsters have been given a great chance this year.

What’s next

So with this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have booked a final date with Chennai Super Kings for a crack at the title at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. And KKR’s campaign in IPL 2018 comes to an end.