English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to launch NFTs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s NFTs will be available on Rario, a cricket digital collectibles platform backed by investors like Polygon Studios, Kingsway Capital, and Thiel Capital, among other.

    Akshay Sawai
    February 15, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
    Indian medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

    Indian medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (File Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

    Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s NFTs will be available on cricket digital collectibles platform Rario, the latter announced on February 14.

    Kumar joins the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock, Mohammad Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shafali Verma as a player partner of the platform.

    Bhuvneshwar, bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore at the recent IPL auction, said, “As a child, I used to play the game (cricket) wherever I could, be it at home, on the streets, or at the local park with my friends, and we used to collect cards of our favourite cricketers. Having represented my country at home and overseas, I feel delighted that some of my most cherished moments on the field can now be collected and treasured as NFTs by cricket fans.”

    Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “Bhuvneshwar has been one of those rare cricketers who have proved their mettle in all formats of the game. I look forward to having him on board as an ambassador along with the other hall-of-famers at Rario, and I think I have the pace attack sorted for my metaverse cricket team.”

    Backed by investors like Polygon Studios, Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, DST investment, Animoca, Thiel Capital, to name a few, Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a team of Indian founders. It enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments, giving them a chance to own a piece of sports history.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bhuvneshwar added, “I am excited to be joining some of my counterparts, colleagues and closest friends from the cricketing space like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into this new and exciting world of cutting edge technology.”
    Akshay Sawai
    Tags: #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Bhuvneshwar Kumar NFTs #cricket #cricket nfts #Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar #NFTs #Rario
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 08:46 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.