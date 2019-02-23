App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CoA chairman Vinod Rai calls for cricket community to “isolate Pakistan”

Rai said that the Indian cricket board is working on a long-term game plan which “reflected the present day sentiment of the nation.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

As the debate rages on whether India should face Pakistan in their June 16 World Cup tie, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman, Vinod Rai, called for the cricketing community to isolate the neighbouring country in a manner similar to how South Africa was treated due to apartheid regime.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Rai said, “Why should we shoot ourselves in the foot by not playing? We should seek their (Pakistan) ouster and remove them from the cricketing committee.” Rai said that the Indian cricket board is working on a long-term game plan which “reflected the present day sentiment of the nation.”

The paper quoted Rai confirming that the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has written to the ICC urging them to sever ties with countries from where terrorism emanates. The CoA and the BCCI have been trying to increase the pressure on the ICC to ban Pakistan from the World Cup.

“I look at it (the letter sent to the ICC) from the point of view that we are able to isolate Pakistan. Make it a cricket apartheid for Pakistan on the terror issue. The idea is to work hand in hand with the Indian government to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing community,” he said referring to the international ban that was imposed on South Africa due to the Apartheid regime. The ICC had imposed a temporary ban on tours with South Africa in 1970, which lasted until the end of apartheid in the country. India was the first country to invite South Africa for a bilateral series after the ban was lifted in 1991.

related news

India did face Pakistan during the 1999 World Cup which was played in the backdrop of the Kargil war. Venkatesh Prasad claimed 5/27 in a Man of the Match performance as India won by 47 runs. When asked about the reason for the stance taken, Rai explained that the present board was different and felt strongly about the issue. He said, “The present dispensation feels strongly about it because we reflect the sentiment of the nation. We are not a closed cricket community, we represent the nation.”

The events took place in the wake of the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans last week in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent times.

A Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has taken responsibility for the deadliest attack on security forces in Indian Kashmir.

 
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.