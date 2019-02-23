CoA chairman Vinod Rai calls for cricket community to “isolate Pakistan”

As the debate rages on whether India should face Pakistan in their June 16 World Cup tie, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman, Vinod Rai, called for the cricketing community to isolate the neighbouring country in a manner similar to how South Africa was treated due to apartheid regime.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Rai said, “Why should we shoot ourselves in the foot by not playing? We should seek their (Pakistan) ouster and remove them from the cricketing committee.” Rai said that the Indian cricket board is working on a long-term game plan which “reflected the present day sentiment of the nation.”

The paper quoted Rai confirming that the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has written to the ICC urging them to sever ties with countries from where terrorism emanates. The CoA and the BCCI have been trying to increase the pressure on the ICC to ban Pakistan from the World Cup.

“I look at it (the letter sent to the ICC) from the point of view that we are able to isolate Pakistan. Make it a cricket apartheid for Pakistan on the terror issue. The idea is to work hand in hand with the Indian government to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing community,” he said referring to the international ban that was imposed on South Africa due to the Apartheid regime. The ICC had imposed a temporary ban on tours with South Africa in 1970, which lasted until the end of apartheid in the country. India was the first country to invite South Africa for a bilateral series after the ban was lifted in 1991.

India did face Pakistan during the 1999 World Cup which was played in the backdrop of the Kargil war. Venkatesh Prasad claimed 5/27 in a Man of the Match performance as India won by 47 runs. When asked about the reason for the stance taken, Rai explained that the present board was different and felt strongly about the issue. He said, “The present dispensation feels strongly about it because we reflect the sentiment of the nation. We are not a closed cricket community, we represent the nation.”

The events took place in the wake of the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans last week in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent times.

A Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has taken responsibility for the deadliest attack on security forces in Indian Kashmir.