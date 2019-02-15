Aaron Finch accepts he has hit a rough patch

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of Australia's tour of India, Aaron Finch has confessed that he has been going through a rough patch.

In an interview to SEN Breakfast, Finch said: "Probably the last six months has been the most difficult of my career in terms of chopping and changing formats, making my test debut and playing a bit more test cricket was probably a bit of a mental challenge more than anything"

Finch's numbers make for a sad reading.

In the Test series against India he managed mere 97 runs in 3 Tests. In three T20Is against the Mein-in-Blue he scored paltry 55 runs and returned with just 26 runs in same number of ODIs.

In Australia's Big Bash league, Finch appeared in 6 matches for his side Melbourne Renegades and returned with a total of 163 runs with his best being 54 against Sydney Thunders.

Absence of a proper Test opener in the Aussie ranks forced Finch to make his Test debut against Pakistan in October 2018. Before that, Finch was only playing white-ball cricket for Australia for seven years. In the interview the struggling opener accepted representing Australia across multiple formats gas taken a toll on his game.

"To play in Dubai and come straight back into an ODI and T20 series and Test matches and things like that, it’s probably been the longest sustained period that I’ve played cricket for Australia,"

“In terms of that, it was quite mentally challenging and something that I probably didn’t give the guys who played all three formats of the game enough credit in." he explained.

Prolonged lack of form seems to be hurting Finch mentally and physically.

“Your heart’s still in it, your head’s still in it but you’re physically and mentally five per cent off or 10 per cent off. In international cricket, that’s a long way from where the opposition are at a lot of the time so I think you will see that in terms of guys just being really honest and saying look, I can play, but my heart won’t be in it or you're not going to get the best result out of me and I think that the way that the game’s going, people are more understanding of that," he signed off.

Finch will lead Australia's ODI side in the upcoming Tour of India, which starts on February 24.