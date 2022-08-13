Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

75 years of Indian cricket since Independence

Abhishek Mukherjee

On October 8, 1947, less than three months after attaining Independence, an Indian team left for Australia for a five-match Test series. At the helm of the side was Lala Amarnath, who had scored India’s first Test hundred back in 1933/34. A lot has changed over the next 75 years: From a team that barely competed with the top sides, India evolved into one of the top sides in all three formats of the sport, winning multiple global tournaments. Off the field, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the most powerful cricket board, and India continue to remain the largest base of cricket fans in the world. Here is how Indian cricket has progressed since Independence.