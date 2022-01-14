MARKET NEWS

Unvaccinated children in 15-18 age group won't be allowed to enter schools: Haryana govt

Schools in the state are currently shut in view of big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Manimajra, Chandigarh. (Image: ANI)

Children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday. Schools in the state are currently shut in view of big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight.

The minister issued the instruction during a meeting with officials to review the current Covid situation in the state. "During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," an official statement said.

ALSO READ: Rising trend of Covid cases continues in Haryana with 7,591 fresh infections, 2 fatalities

Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3. With the state witnessing big surges in Covid cases, Vij said two nodal officers will be appointed for each district, out of which one officer will monitor arrangements at the government hospitals and the other in private ones.

These nodal officers will provide information about the arrangements available in the hospitals to the state government, he said.
Tags: #COVID-19 Vaccines #Haryana #Haryana Schools
first published: Jan 14, 2022 10:46 pm

