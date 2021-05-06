Paytm adds COVID-19 vaccine tracker feature in app to track slots

Representative image

Online payments app Paytm has recently introduced a new feature in their application through which people can people can track their COVID-19 vaccines slots.

The new feature is available for Paytm users, who can scroll down to the 'Discover with Paytm' or 'Mini App store' section and find the 'Vaccine Finder' Feature.

This feature enables the users to check the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, search for centres near home and can get notified when the slots are available for getting vaccinated.

However, interested people will have to register themselves and book a slot on Aarogya Setu or CoWin website to get the vaccine. Apart from Aarogya Setu or CoWin, a person cannot book a vaccine slot on Paytm or any other website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Apart from Paytm, other websites that are helping people track COVID-19 vaccine status include VaccinateMe.in, which has been created by HealthifyMe and lets a user to search for nearest COVID-19 vaccine centres by using the pin codes.

Similar websites like GetJab.in vaccine tracker, Under45.in vaccine tracker on Telegram and FindSlot.in vaccine tracker are also helping people during the tough times.

India recently opened the vaccination programme for people of the age group 18 to 44 years. Earlier, the vaccination programme was enabled to only those above the age of 45 years.