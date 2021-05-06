Paytm adds COVID-19 vaccine tracker feature in app to track slots
The new feature is available for Paytm users, who can scroll down to the 'Discover with Paytm' or 'Mini App store' section and find the 'Vaccine Finder' Feature.
May 06, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Online payments app Paytm has recently introduced a new feature in their application through which people can people can track their COVID-19 vaccines slots.
This feature enables the users to check the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, search for centres near home and can get notified when the slots are available for getting vaccinated.
However, interested people will have to register themselves and book a slot on Aarogya Setu or CoWin website to get the vaccine. Apart from Aarogya Setu or CoWin, a person cannot book a vaccine slot on Paytm or any other website.
Apart from Paytm, other websites that are helping people track COVID-19 vaccine status include VaccinateMe.in, which has been created by HealthifyMe and lets a user to search for nearest COVID-19 vaccine centres by using the pin codes.
Similar websites like GetJab.in vaccine tracker, Under45.in vaccine tracker on Telegram and FindSlot.in vaccine tracker are also helping people during the tough times.
India recently opened the vaccination programme for people of the age group 18 to 44 years. Earlier, the vaccination programme was enabled to only those above the age of 45 years.