Over 56 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally; check the country-wise tally here

Representative image: AP

Over 56 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the world, as per Our World in Data research. Within a week from its launch, India has administered over 1.04 million doses as on January 21, 2020.

The US has administered the most (17.55 million) doses as on January 21, 2020, followed by China, and the UK.

Here’s a look at some of the countries that have administered COVID-19 vaccine doses:

India aims to vaccinate 300 million people (more than the population of Indonesia or almost that of the US) in the first two phases of its vaccination drive. Indian-made vaccines have now reached neighbouring countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles as part of grant assistance.