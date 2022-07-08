English
    NTAGI's technical sub-committee recommends use of Corbevax, Covaxin for children between 5-12 years

    Biological E’s Corbevax has been recommended for administration in 5 to 12 years old children, while the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended for children in 6-12 years’ age group.

    Ayushman Kumar
    July 08, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 69.11 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 27.70 crore are fully vaccinated. (Image: AP)

    The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the use of Biological E manufactured Corbevax and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 5-12 years, according to official sources.

    This decision was taken in the 42nd STSC-NTAGI meet held on June 16, according to the minutes accessed by Moneycontrol.

    Biological E’s Corbevax has been recommended for administration in 5 to 12 years old children, while the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended for children in the 6-12 years’ age group.

    "In the NTAGI-STSC meeting, the data of both vaccines was examined and the results were found satisfactory and it was decided that the vaccines can be recommended for usage in children,” said the official sources..

    This meeting of the NTAGI STSC was held under the joint-chairmanship of Dr. Balram Bhargav, DG, ICMR and Dr Rajesh Gokhale, secretary DBT.

    According to the official sources, the NTAGI will decide to introduce both vaccines in the national immunization programme in the next meeting.
