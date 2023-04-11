Maharashtra sees 919 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 4,875

As many as 12,841 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours (Reuters file image)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, a state health department official said.

With the latest fatality, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, he said.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 COVID-19 cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated.

The only fresh COVID-19 fatality in the state was recorded in Akola city.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The count of recoveries in the state reached 79,97,840 on Tuesday after 710 patients recovered from coronavirus infection.

The state is now left with 4,875 active cases. Maharashtra's current case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 12,841 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,23,707.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Total cases: 81,51,176; Fresh cases: 919; Fatalities 1,48,461; Active cases: 4,875; Tests: 8,67,23,707. PTI PR ARU NSK