International flights update: QR code on COVID RT-PCR report a must for flyers from India starting May 22

The countries that have banned passengers from India include United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, UAE, Kuwait, Indonesia, Netherlands and Australia.

Saurav Mukherjee
May 14, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Air India | Representative image

Air India | Representative image


All the international passengers boarding flights from India need to mandatorily ensure that they are carrying a negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, with a QR code linking to the original report from May 22 onwards.

"Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers boarding international flights from India should ensure that the test result has a QR code linking to the original report. This is applicable only to those passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines/requirements issued by the destination country," the Air India Express statement said.

Air India to operate flights connecting London to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru from May 16

The Embassy of the Netherlands in India on May 14 announced that the ban on passenger flights from India has been extended until June 1, 2021. Earlier on April 26, the European country had imposed a temporary ban on all passenger flights arriving from India, citing COVID-19 cases surge.

Saurav Mukherjee
first published: May 14, 2021 06:13 pm

