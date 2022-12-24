Covid checks in: Delhi airport gears up for random sampling amid global fears

Passengers arriving via international flights to Delhi after 10 AM today will have to undergo a 2% random sampling test for Covid-19. The sampling is being undertaken based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Passengers selected for Covid-19 detection test will not be charged for the test, according to an advisory posted on Delhi airport's website. The Ministry of Civil Aviation updated its travel guidelines for International Arrivals after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an advisory amid global fears regarding the spread of Covid.

Fliers taking the Covid-19 test will be identified via their respective airlines. The passengers who undergo the test will be allowed to leave the facility once they provide their test samples, the airport's website said.

Positive test samples will be segregated and sent for genome testing and those positive will then be treated as per protocol.

The guidelines exempt children under 12 years of age. However, if a child is symptomatic for coronavirus on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, he shall undergo testing and treatment as per the protocols.