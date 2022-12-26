LIVE Covid BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Health Minister to hold video conferencing with IMA today, active Covid cases rise to 3,428

UP govt gives Rs 10 lakh each to kin of journalists who died of COVID
-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage. In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable. The UP CM disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic.