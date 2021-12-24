COVID-19 Update: Odisha imposes restrictions on religious festivals, functions from Dec 25, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022

Omicron | Representative image

Citing omicron threat and spread, Odisha government on December 24 announced restrictions on religious festivals, festivities and functions from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

In the circular, the state government restricted the Christmas celebrations to Churches with a maximum of 50 people joining the mass. All the people have been directed to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Among other restrictions, the government also banned zero night celebrations, welcome to new year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and kalyan mandaps. Also, apart from marriages, all sorts of celebrations have been banned during this period. However, funeral rites have been allowed with due COVID-19 protocols.

The state government made it clear that there shall be no community feast, social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances or any other cultural programmes for a week.

Earlier this month, the Naveen Patnaik-led government had imposed restrictions on religious festivals, festivities and functions from December 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

In other parts of India too similar restrictions are being imposed by various state and district authorities, like Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budha Nagar till December 31.

On December 22, Arvind Kejriwal government banned all "cultural events, gatherings and congregations" on Christmas and New Year over the risk posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25. The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am.

While Maharashtra government has decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to avoid crowding in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, and it will issue guidelines regarding these curbs, an official said on Friday.