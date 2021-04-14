COVID-19 update | Hungary to re-open restaurant terraces next week: Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban | Source: AFP

Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to re-open once 3.5 million people, about a third of the population, are inoculated against COVID-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Hungary began gradually re-opening shops and services after inoculating a quarter of its population last week in a move that, with hospitals still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Hungarian Medical Chamber called premature.

COVID-19 update | India's 2nd wave may last till May end, can see 3 lakh daily cases: Top virologist

Orban, who is walking a tightrope between daily deaths stuck around record highs and mounting pressure to drag the economy out of last year's recession, announced further moderate easing steps on Wednesday, including those involving restaurants.

"We will again get a part of our old lives back," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Orban also said schools can be re-opened gradually, meaning kindergartens will re-open from next Monday. Classroom teaching will resume only in the first four grades of primary schools; other years will return on May 10.

Last week, the Teachers' Democratic Trade Union said classroom teaching should not resume next Monday. Local media have reported some teachers and parents were reluctant to send their children to school amid current high infection rates.

As of Wednesday, Hungary had reported 24,265 COVID-19 deaths and 731,675 total cases.