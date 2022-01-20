COVID-19 update | Delhi Govt fixes maximum price for RT-PCR tests in private labs at Rs 300

Representative image

The Delhi government on January 20 fixed the COVID-19 test at private laboratories at Rs 300. This apart, the government also fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR samples collected from home at Rs 500. The rapid antigen test (RAT) is to be done at Rs 100.

According to the circular issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, conventional RT-PCR tests wherein samples are collected by government teams and collected from the sites by private-sector labs can charge people a maximum of Rs 200.

Among other details, the government made it mandatory for private labs to ensure that all samples are processed within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on the ICMR portal. This should be done within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all the negative results within 24 hours from the receipt of the sample in the lab.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to viral diseases. The positivity rate dipped to 21.48 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January. A total of 57,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, as against 57,776 on Tuesday, the data showed.

