COVID-19 pandemic | West Bengal caps price of RT-PCR tests by private labs at Rs 950

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also promised to provide tablet computers to over 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:56 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on December 3 ordered capped the maximum price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 950.

The new order has been passed to facilitate more COVID-19 testing amongst the public.

The West Bengal chief minister also promised to provide tablet computers to over 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state, reported news agency ANI.

COVID-19 update | Odisha cuts RT-PCR test rate by private labs to Rs 400

Earlier on December 2, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200.

In a similar move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital also cut the price of RT-PCR test by private laboratories to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. It had also decreased the cost of collecting samples from home to Rs 1,200.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan too had fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR test by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. The decision was announced after he digitally inaugurated a 70-bed COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Mamata Banerjee #RT-PCR test #west bengal
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:56 pm

