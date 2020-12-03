COVID-19 pandemic | West Bengal caps price of RT-PCR tests by private labs at Rs 950

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also promised to provide tablet computers to over 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on December 3 ordered capped the maximum price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 950.

The new order has been passed to facilitate more COVID-19 testing amongst the public.

The West Bengal chief minister also promised to provide tablet computers to over 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state, reported news agency ANI.

COVID-19 update | Odisha cuts RT-PCR test rate by private labs to Rs 400

Earlier on December 2, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a similar move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital also cut the price of RT-PCR test by private laboratories to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. It had also decreased the cost of collecting samples from home to Rs 1,200.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan too had fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR test by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. The decision was announced after he digitally inaugurated a 70-bed COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital.