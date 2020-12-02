PlusFinancial Times
COVID-19 update | Odisha cuts RT-PCR test rate by private labs to Rs 400

Citing similar condition, the state government had in August decreased the rate of RT-PCR tests from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 03:50 PM IST

With COVID-19 cases rising in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government on December 2 reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200.

The state government had in August decreased the rate of RT-PCR tests to Rs 1,200 from Rs 2,200.

COVID-19 update | Rajasthan slashes RT-PCR Covid test by private labs at Rs 800

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha's COVID-19 numbers rose to 3,19,583 after the state reported 480 more cases of coronavirus, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750.

Apart from Odisha, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital also cut the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. It had also decreased the cost of collecting samples from home to Rs 1,200.

Among other states, Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. The decision was announced after state CM Ashok Gehlot digitally inaugurated a 70-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #Covid-19 #COVID-19 test #Health #Naveen Patnaik #RT-PCR test
first published: Dec 2, 2020 03:50 pm

