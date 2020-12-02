COVID-19 update | Odisha cuts RT-PCR test rate by private labs to Rs 400

Citing similar condition, the state government had in August decreased the rate of RT-PCR tests from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200.

With COVID-19 cases rising in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government on December 2 reduced the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200.

The state government had in August decreased the rate of RT-PCR tests to Rs 1,200 from Rs 2,200.

COVID-19 update | Rajasthan slashes RT-PCR Covid test by private labs at Rs 800

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha's COVID-19 numbers rose to 3,19,583 after the state reported 480 more cases of coronavirus, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750.

Apart from Odisha, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital also cut the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests by private laboratories to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400. It had also decreased the cost of collecting samples from home to Rs 1,200.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among other states, Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400. The decision was announced after state CM Ashok Gehlot digitally inaugurated a 70-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital.