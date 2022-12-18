Coronavirus Update | India records 176 fresh cases

(Image: AP)

With 176 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,75,952 while the number of active cases has declined to 3,552, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,672 with five more fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.01 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 56 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to to 4,41,41,728 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.