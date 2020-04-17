Coronavirus testing | Private labs in Karnataka to conduct tests for govt at half the price

The Karnataka government on April 17 said some private diagnostic laboratories in the state have agreed to offer COVID-19 tests at Rs 2,250 for samples sent by the government.

"Based on the discussions and negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs 2,250," the Karnataka government said.

At present, the pricing of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at private laboratories is fixed at Rs 4,500. Private labs were asked by the Supreme Court to offer free COVID-19 testing free for those eligible under the Ayushman Bharat.

The Karnataka government also asked private laboratories have to share the lab data pertaining to the diagnosis of COVID-29.

"There is an urgent need to bring in more and more private laboratories for testing samples," the government said in a notification.

Karnataka has reported 353 cases as on April 17. The state is planning to increase RT-PCR testing to about 1,500 tests per day from 200-300 at present.