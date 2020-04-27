Coronavirus internship| Govt looks for MBA students to strengthen efforts to tackle COVID-19, says report

The Centre has invited MBA students to work as interns on a pro bono basis, to help in the country's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Express has reported. In a letter to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other management institutes, the government has detailed the internship role.

Shortlisted candidate/students would be working in collaboration with 11 Special Empowered Groups constituted by the Centre to handle the ongoing health crisis. During the eight-week-long internship, the students would be required to provide the respective empowered groups with data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs, the report noted.

The internship opportunity will be available to students across all IIMs, the Indian School of Business (ISB), Management Development Institute (MDI), TERI, the Indian Institute of Public Administration and the Kalam Centre, Delhi.

From among the names of students put forward by the institutes, interns will be shortlisted based on an online interview. Prior work experience and educational qualifications of the candidates would also be taken into consideration, the Centre said in the letter to all institutes.

The offer is a work-from-home opportunity and interns would be assigned tasks by the Empowered Groups, and they would be required to send in their inputs via the Slack app. The internship is an offer for pro bono work and does not involve any monetary compensation. However, students would receive a certificate issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, upon completion of the internship.