you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

50 NDRF personnel on cyclone Amphan duty in Bengal test positive for COVID-19

The NDRF had deployed 19 teams in West Bengal for relief and rescue work during and after the cyclone Amphan that made landfall on May 20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture
File picture

At least 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who were part of the rescue and relief operations during cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"All of them are asymptomatic and under observation,"  NDRF DG SN Pradhan said.

“In view of inquiries, it is informed that on testing of #NDRF personnel in Odisha after return from #CycloneAmphan duties 50 were found positive of nearly 190 personnel tested for COVID19,” NDRF DG SN Pradhan tweeted late on Monday night.

“The team was deployed in West Bengal after being tested for COVID-19. After the rescue and relief operation ended, they were again tested. Of 190, 49 tested positive. They are all asymptomatic and we are hoping for a 100 percent recovery,” an NDRF official told The Indian Express.

The NDRF had deployed 19 teams in West Bengal for relief and rescue work during and after the cyclone that made landfall on May 20. Each team has about 45 personnel.

The force which has 12 battalions spread across the country for quick response has more than two dozen active coronavirus cases in other parts of the country.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Cyclone Amphan #India #NDRF

