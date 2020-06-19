CSB Bank appoints Pralay Mondal as president 

Kerala-headquartered CSB Bank Limited, the erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank, has appointed Pralay Mondal as the president of retail, SME, operations and IT, the private lender said on June 19.

Mondal is expected to join the bank in September 2020, the lender said. Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings has a majority stake in CSB Bank.

Moneycontrol was the first to write, on June 17, 2020, that Mondal was likely to join CSB Bank at a senior position after leaving Axis Bank.

Its “board was convinced that with his extensive banking background, leadership experience and track record, Mondal is the right person to help redefine customer experience and the brand promise at CSB, and to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the organisation, especially in the retail and SME segments,” the bank said in a statement.

He was an executive director and head of retail banking at Axis Bank.

"We are delighted and excited with the appointment of Mondal as president (retail, SME, operations and IT) and look forward to his playing a key leadership role at the bank,” CSB Bank MD & CEO C VR. Rajendran said.

Mondal has an excellent track record of having built retail and SME businesses, while maintaining healthy portfolio quality and service levels, he said.

“I am confident that we have selected the choicest person for CSB Bank and that he will drive strong and healthy business growth in the years ahead,” Rajendran said.

Before joining Axis Bank, Mondal was the senior group president and head of retail and business banking at Yes Bank. He was instrumental in setting up the bank’s retail franchise in a short period of time.

He moved to Yes Bank after spending 12 years at HDFC Bank and was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.