May 28, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for skin ointment, stomach ailment drug

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nystatin Ointment USP, 100,000 units per gram, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Nystatin ointment and Omeprazoleand Sodium Bicarbonate capsules.

Nystatin ointment is used to treat fungal skin infections.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has also received final approval to market Omeprazoleand Sodium Bicarbonate Capsules, 20 mg/1100 mg and 40 mg/1100 mg, used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems (such as acid reflux, ulcers).

The group has more than 190 approvals, and so far filed over 320 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 4.34 down per cent at Rs 365.90 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

