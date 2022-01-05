MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato-backed Shiprocket to acquire 75% stake in Wigzo Tech 

Last year, logistics aggregator Shiprocket roped in Zomato as an investor.

Priyanka Sahay
January 05, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Zomato-backed Shiprocket is all set to acquire a 75% stake in Delhi-based Wigzo Tech which operates an enterprise automation suite for a valuation of around $20-25 million, according to sources privy to the development.

The deal will have around 60% secondary and 15% primary components and is likely to help Shiprocket build a full-stack solution for its merchants to drive better logistics.

All the existing investors of Wigzo including Mahandas Pai-backed 3one4 Capital and Advantedge Partners besides angels investors would be exiting the company following the deal.

"Space-bound and unstoppable! Shiprocket India commits to buying a 75% stake in WigzoTech. Heading towards new horizons in eCommerce tech," Wigzo tweeted through its official Twitter handle on the microblogging site. However, Shiprocket did not respond to Moneycontrol's query.

Wigzo was founded in 2013 by Umair Mohammed and Himanshu Kaushik. It offers marketing automation platform e-commerce stores. Its solutions allow brands to personalize communication across multiple channels through a single dashboard. It uses data analysis and machine learning to help its clients communicate with their customers in a personalised manner.  As per its website, it has over 1,000 clients.

Close

Related stories

Last year, logistics aggregator Shiprocket roped in Zomato as an investor.  It finalised a deal to raise $185 million in a Series E round which was co-led by Zomato and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

In an interaction, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket has told Moneycontrol that it would use the funding for acquisitions besides expanding the stack for merchants and warehouse expansions.

This is likely to be one of the first acquisitions made by Shiprocket after raising funds.

Shiprocket did not immediately respond to Moneycontrol's query.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Shiprocket #Wigzo Tech #Zomato
first published: Jan 5, 2022 10:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.