MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zerodha’s online nomination feature can help resolve problem of unclaimed money: CEO Nithin Kamath

Zerodha has introduced online nominations where users can add single or multiple nominations to their trading and demat accounts.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath (File image)

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath (File image)


Zerodha’s founder and CEO Nithin Kamath says the recently launched online nomination feature by the broking platform may resolve the problem of unclaimed money lying in banks, mutual funds, Demats and other accounts.

“There's at least Rs 80,000 crores of unclaimed money across Banks, Mutual funds, Demats, & more. We are hoping this alert feature which notifies nominees when accounts become dormant & they don't reKYC, can help in solving this problem.” Kamath said in a tweet.

Zerodha has introduced online nominations where users can add single or multiple nominations to their trading and demat accounts. It will alert nominee(s) over email/SMS if the account becomes dormant after one whole year of inactivity and the user do not activate it by performing reKYC in time in response to the notifications sent by the platform.

Close

Related stories

“This is to ensure that your nominee(s) are informed of the existence of your trading & demat account and the nomination in case of any unfortunate eventualities,” Zerodha stated in its blog post.

“Most people miss adding nominees to their demat account, partly because adding a nominee was an offline process. This leads to issues in the case of unforeseen events,” the broking company added.

It further quoted a survey stating that a corpus of over Rs 82,000 crore is lying in unclaimed deposits in India including Rs 26,497 crore in provident fund, Rs 18,381 crore in bank accounts and Rs 17,880 crore in Mutual Funds.

These are unclaimed, most likely because the nominees don’t know of the existence of these assets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha
first published: Sep 14, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.