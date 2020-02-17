App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee5 to launch short video app to battle with TikTok

ByteDance's TikTok has recorded over 1.5 billion downloads globally, of which roughly 30 percent are from India, its fastest growing market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Streaming services provider Zee5 will soon launch a short video app to compete with TikTok, according to media reports.

The app, called Hypershots, will have 90-second user-generated content, according to a report by Business Today. The platform will contain advertisements and eventually become a subscription service, the report said.

The intention behind launching the new app is to drive engagement and increase the number of users, executives at Zee5 told Business Standard.

The move comes at a time when Disney+ is scheduled to launch on Hotstar on March 29.

“We don't want users to come to us only for long-form and go somewhere else for short-form. The digital ecosystem will make users come back more and more and their habit formation with ZEE5 will happen," Tarun Katial, chief executive officer (CEO) of ZEE5 India told Business Today.

The streaming service already provides content in 14 languages, and soon plans to include Assamese as well, Katial told the publication.

ByteDance’s TikTok has recorded over 1.5 billion downloads globally, of which roughly 30 percent are from India, its fastest growing market.

Hotstar, which crossed 400 million downloads in 2019, is considered India’s largest over-the-top (OTT) platform. But Zee5, owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, can be considered the largest producer of original digital content.

Zee5 has produced over 100 original shows and plans to launch 15-20 films a year, Business Today reported.


First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #TikTok #Zee5

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.