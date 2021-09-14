business Zee Shares Surge On Buzz Of Management Rejig; What Should Investors Do? | Explained Zee Entertainment has found itself in the midst of a boardroom battle days after proxy advisory firm IiAS raised a red flag on the reappointment of two directors, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien, because they were members of the audit and remuneration committees. It also advised against reappointing MD and CEO Punit Goenka. Why did the company’s shares surge over 40% and what are analysts saying, let’s find out!