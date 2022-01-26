MARKET NEWS

Youtube's gaming head Ryan Wyatt set to join Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the gaming and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, arm of Polygon, earlier known as MATIC, the namesake layer-two Ethereum scaling network.

Sanghamitra Kar
January 26, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Ryan Wyatt, the head of gaming at YouTube will be leaving the video-sharing platform to join Polygon Studios as chief executive officer (CEO), as the crypto network looks to bring games and other media entities onto the platform through its subsidiary Polygon Studios

On January 25, Wyatt tweeted:

 


Polygon Studios is the gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) arm of Polygon, earlier known as MATIC, the namesake layer-two Ethereum scaling network. The crypto company plans to commit $100 million to projects led by its subsidiary studio. 

Wyatt joined YouTube in 2014 and would be with YouTube until the end of February.

Interestingly, on the same day, YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a blogpost, “We’re also looking further ahead to the future and have been following everything happening in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube.”

“The past year in the world of crypto, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans. We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube,” said the post.
Sanghamitra Kar
Tags: #CEO #NFT #polygon #Polygon Studios #YouTube
first published: Jan 26, 2022 10:59 am
