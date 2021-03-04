Women hosts listed on Airbnb India earned Rs 16 million in 2020

Representative Image

Women hosts listed on Airbnb India collectively earned over Rs 16 million in 2020, the company said on March 4. Also, over 27 percent of all hosts who had signed up to the platform between March 2020 and February 2021 were women, the online firm said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck, a total of 1,80,000 women globally began hosting with each only one listing, and these women earned over $600 million. The firm estimated that among the four million hosts globally, over 55 percent or more than two million hosts, are women on its platform.

In India, the largest number of women hosts on Airbnb are in Goa, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"Women hosts play a significant role in the travel and tourism sector across the world and in India, and indeed, are driving the future of travel. More women than men are Airbnb hosts globally, and we are committed to increase the share of India hosts that are women each year. In addition, our community partnerships are aimed at economically empowering and creating opportunities for women across India," LiveMint quoted general manager - Airbnb India Amanpreet Singh Bajaj as saying.

Speaking at an event organised by Airbnb, Maharashtra principal secretary (tourism, excise & civil aviation) Valsa Nair said: "As travellers look for more high-quality local experiences, women hosts, in partnership with Airbnb, can unlock the economic potential of sustainable, affordable and community-driven hospitality that drives interest to unique and lesser-known locations as well as quality tourism to well-established tourism hubs."

An Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) study suggested that the homestay sector helps empower women. It also added that women manage most of the operations in homestays irrespective of ownership status.