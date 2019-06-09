App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

WNS Global Services plans $37 million capex this fiscal to add capacity

The city-based company, which employs over 35,000 globally, will also continue investing in technologies, chief executive Keshav Murugesh said in an interview.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Business process outsourcing company WNS is investing $37 million in various expansion activities in fiscal 2020, including building new centres, a top official has said.

The city-based company, which employs over 35,000 globally, will also continue investing in technologies, chief executive Keshav Murugesh told PTI in a recent interaction.

With respect to capital expenditure, we plan to spend up to $37 million in the current fiscal year, he said.

Close

The investments will be for setting up new centers and expanding the existing ones, he said, citing Gurgaon, Mumbai and Pune as some centres where it will expand.

related news

The company is also planning to ramp up its focus on international markets by increasing its presence in the US and the Philippines, he said, adding unlike the IT services sector, it is not impacted by visa regulations in the US.

Murugesh said the company has been hiring local talent wherever needed for a long time now and has also been using centres in India and in the Philippines for heavy lifting of a contract.

We will also invest to create capabilities, new offerings, enhancing IT capabilities in the areas such as cyber security, apart from strengthening the existing industry vertical and horizontal services offerings, he said.

The company will also continue to make investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, he said.

Murugesh pointed out that re-skilling of the workforce for all the evolving technologies is a key focus for WNS and has already trained 18,000 employees to create a digital ready workforce.

On the impact of the investments on margins, he said investment is aimed at the future, stating that it will not lead to any decline on the long term targets.

The NYSE-listed company had closed FY19 with a revenue of $800 million and net income of $140 million which grew 19 percent.

The company is targeting a revenue growth of 7-13 percent on a constant currency basis in fiscal 2020, he said.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #WNS Global Services

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.