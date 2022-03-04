English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wipro's Designit announces Nicolas Parmaksizian as the new CEO

    Wipro informed exchanges on March 4 that Parmaksizian as CEO will be responsible for delivering creative excellence and enhanced customer experience.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Wipro's global experience innovation firm, Designit has announced its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Nicolas (Nic) Parmaksizian. In a BSE filing on March 4, Wipro informed that Parmaksizian as CEO will be responsible for delivering creative excellence and enhanced customer experience.

    Parmaksizian joins Designit from Capco, another company of Wipro that looks at global management and technology consultancy. As a Capco Partner and Head of Digital practice for eight years, he built a digital

    innovation team that has delivered digital transformation strategies for financial services organisations around the world.

    Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner – Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited said, "Our clients are led by purpose, brand, and experience transformation. Nic’s global perspective,

    backed by his unmatched digital experience, will allow us to help clients unlock business and human-centric outcomes in unprecedented ways".

    Research conducted by Designit has found that the demand for experience-led transformation continues to accelerate and is top-of-mind for the senior leadership. A large majority of CXOs said they plan to change how their brands interact with customers to gain a competitive advantage and drive sustainable business growth, the research pointed out.

    Thus, as CEO, Parmaksizian says he is "committed to ensuring we realise our most ambitious view for the future."

    Close

    Related stories

    "I am very excited to have been entrusted with taking the Designit business forward and have this incredible opportunity to work with the talented experts. I look forward to building on all the great work that has already been done to establish Designit as a leading global experience innovation firm", he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #CEO #Designit #Wipro
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 06:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.