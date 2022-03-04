Wipro's Designit announces Nicolas Parmaksizian as the new CEO

Representative Image

Wipro's global experience innovation firm, Designit has announced its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Nicolas (Nic) Parmaksizian. In a BSE filing on March 4, Wipro informed that Parmaksizian as CEO will be responsible for delivering creative excellence and enhanced customer experience.

Parmaksizian joins Designit from Capco, another company of Wipro that looks at global management and technology consultancy. As a Capco Partner and Head of Digital practice for eight years, he built a digital

innovation team that has delivered digital transformation strategies for financial services organisations around the world.

Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner – Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited said, "Our clients are led by purpose, brand, and experience transformation. Nic’s global perspective,

backed by his unmatched digital experience, will allow us to help clients unlock business and human-centric outcomes in unprecedented ways".

Research conducted by Designit has found that the demand for experience-led transformation continues to accelerate and is top-of-mind for the senior leadership. A large majority of CXOs said they plan to change how their brands interact with customers to gain a competitive advantage and drive sustainable business growth, the research pointed out.

Thus, as CEO, Parmaksizian says he is "committed to ensuring we realise our most ambitious view for the future."

"I am very excited to have been entrusted with taking the Designit business forward and have this incredible opportunity to work with the talented experts. I look forward to building on all the great work that has already been done to establish Designit as a leading global experience innovation firm", he added.