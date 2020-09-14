172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wipro-us-based-processmaker-ink-pact-5835921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro, US-based ProcessMaker ink pact

This collaboration will leverage Wipro’s proprietary technology platform iCaaS (Intelligent Content as a Service) along with ProcessMaker’s Workflow automation platform to deliver Cognitive Content Automation solutions to customers, a Wipro statement said.

Wipro Limited and ProcessMaker, a US-based software company and low-code workflow automation platform, on Monday announced a partnership for delivering workflow management solutions to the Bengaluru-headquartered firm’s customers in Latin America.

These solutions will enable 'paperless' streamlined and efficient document processing while lowering the overall cost of operations, the statement said.

It will digitise and automate complex business processes including KYC verification, account opening for financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain visibility and vendor on boarding for small businesses among others, it said.

"Using these solutions, business users, technology organisations, and line of business managers will be able to accelerate their customers digital journey,” it stated.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 12:46 pm

