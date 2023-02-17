What lies ahead for India’s lithium village in Jammu

For India, the discovery of lithium in J&K comes at a crucial time because the world’s focus is now on electric vehicles.

After the Geological Survey of India (GSI) last week discovered whopping 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Salal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, some villagers are desperately waiting for the government to start operations.

The announcement of the lithium discovery is the talk of the town and people, including the village heads, are waiting for the government’s detailed statement about what will be India’s first major lithium project.

“We are excitedly waiting for the government to start the extraction of lithium in our village. We expect firms that will extract lithium here to provide employment opportunities to local youths,” said Mukesh Thakur, an engineer from Salal.

Thakur, 27, is happy to see his village make a mark. “I am proud that my village will help India because lithium is a crucial component for the production of rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electronic devices. Domestic lithium production can give our country an edge over other nations. Our gross domestic product (GDP) will also rise because now our lithium imports will fall and exports will rise,” he gushed.

For India, the discovery of lithium in J&K comes at a crucial time because the world’s focus is now on electric vehicles. Recently, Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted that 30 million electric cars must be created by 2027, which would require 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Vipin Sharma, another local resident, said that the discovery of lithium will not only benefit the people of Reasi district but the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.

“See, whenever a corporate house or a firm starts an operation in an area, the advantage to local people is quite obvious. For example, if any major company comes here for lithium extraction, the employees of the company will bring their families due to which quality educational institutes will open where our children can also study,” Sharma added.

Situated 23 kilometres from district headquarters Reasi and surrounded by mountains, Salal is home to the Salal Hydroelectric Power Station, a run-of-the-river hydropower project on the Chenab river with a capacity of 690 MW. Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh and Rajasthan are the project’s beneficiary states.

Salal is also located en route to the under-construction Chenab railway bridge, which will be the world's highest railway bridge, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“With these lithium deposits we have found a unique identity not just in India but also internationally. I reckon that the lithium project can lead to massive investment in the area and change the fortunes of the whole region,” said Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) district general secretary Reasi Romail Singh.

Singh, 36, added that a windmill to generate electricity in Reasi is also on the cards. “With all these resources and attractions, tourists coming to Reasi will have so much to explore and enjoy. Earlier our district was only known for pilgrimage tourism and river rafting but the lithium discovery has shifted everyone’s focus.”

Boon or bane?

Amid the excitement that the lithium project may generate jobs for local youth, uncertainty also prevails in Salal village with people worried about being displaced from the area. “The lithium discovery is no doubt good news for us but we do not know what will happen to us once the mining firms arrive here. We have no idea where to go and where to live,” said an elderly local, Krishan Lal Sharma.

Sharma, 65, who has lived all his life in Salal Kotli village, wants the government to rehabilitate all the villagers in case a displacement takes place.

Similarly, vegetable seller Jaswant Singh is worried about his future. “We have lived in Salal for centuries and we have a unique culture, tradition and identity. But now, if we are displaced, we will lose everything. Given the abundant quantity of lithium being found here, we are pretty sure that our land and properties will be taken from us.”

Singh, 55, and other villagers have decided to place their demands and concerns before the government.

While agreeing with both Sharma and Singh, Preetam Singh, the Sarpanch of Salal Kotli, acknowledged that some people were happy with the lithium discovery while others were concerned about their future. “We are waiting for the government's detailed information report on the lithium project. We will soon hold a meeting with all the villagers about their views, apprehensions and doubts. In case the project is started here we will fight tooth and nail for jobs, land compensation and proper rehabilitation,” the Sarpanch added.

Singh also made it clear that no one in the area was against the lithium project but said that the government should consider the wellbeing of the local people.

Officials from Reasi’s district geology and mining office maintained that the government will soon release a detailed information report on the commencement of the lithium project.

Assistant district mineral officer Naveen Kumar told Moneycontrol that tenders will be issued soon for bidding on the project. “E-auctions will take place and selected firms will get land to start lithium extraction in the area.”

Shafiq Ahmed, the Reasi district geology and mining officer, told Moneycontrol that before mining starts the entire area to be explored would be demarcated and fenced. “The (affected) villagers will be rehabilitated at some other location and they will get advantages in the form of jobs due to which the local economy will grow.”

Further exploration

Under the Mines and Minerals Act, exploration for any mineral deposit involves four stages: reconnaissance survey (G4), preliminary exploration (G3), general exploration (G2) and detailed exploration (G1).

Senior officials said that after the completion of the G3 level study, the focus will shift to G2, followed by a G1 study before final extraction of the metal.

J&K Mining Secretary Amit Sharma, while addressing the media, said that local people, irrespective of whether they were skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled, would be part of this much-anticipated project.

He claimed that India’s first lithium reserves, found in Salal, are of the best quality and available in huge quantities. For example, he said, against the normal grade of 220 parts per million (PPM), the lithium found in J&K is 500 ppm-plus. With reserves of 5.9 million tonnes, India will surpass China in its availability, he added.

The Mining Secretary added that discovery, at a time when India is taking over the G20 presidency, provides an opportunity for J&K to showcase its rich reserves.