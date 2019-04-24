WeWork India, others offer jobs to Jet Airways employees

US-based co-working operator WeWork on April 24 said it will offer job opportunities to Jet Airways employees, who were affected by the recent suspension of operations. Running into a debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival.

Cash-starved Jet Airways, which has around 23,000 employees, has delayed payment of salaries to the employees, including pilots.

WeWork, in a statement, said it will actively consider job applications from Jet employees for openings across marketing, community management and sales.

"In line with WeWork's mission to create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living, the company is opening up opportunities for jet employees to be a part of the global shared community," it added.

WeWork said interested candidates can send their resumes to an email ID created specifically for applications from Jet employees, and these profiles will be considered on priority for any of the open roles across verticals.

Lowe's India -- the technology products and solutions centre for USD 71.3 billion Lowe's Companies -- has also offered to recruit employees from the IT division of Jet Airways.

"We at Lowe's India welcome any employee of the IT division of Jet Airways to apply for technology positions with us. Interested candidates can send their resumes...and we will fast-track the process to schedule a meeting with you," it said in a statement.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh has stated that the airline has absorbed nearly 1,000 Jet Airways employees and will continue to hire more.

Startups like CureFit have also stepped in to offer employment to the distressed workers at Jet.

CureFit co-founder Ankit Nagori had recently tweeted that the company would be open to hire candidates from Jet.