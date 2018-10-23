App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun India sees growth taking off in the second half of FY19

The company saw its revenue in the second quarter increase by 10.29 percent to Rs 1,797.79 crore, from Rs 1,629.93 crore a year earlier

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After reporting double-digit revenue growth "after a long time", Welspun India now expects its growth rate to "take off" in the second half of the current financial year, a senior official at the company told Moneycontrol.

The Mumbai-based textile company saw its revenue in the second quarter increase by 10.29 percent to Rs 1,797.79 crore, from Rs 1,629.93 crore a year earlier.

"The growth rate will be higher in the second half. In the first two quarters we averaged growth of 6 percent. That will increase to 10 to 12 percent in the last two quarters," said Chief Financial Officer Altaf Jiwani.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.38 percent to Rs 121.69 crore in the September quarter.

related news

"We see an uptick in the US retail sales and this is translating into higher volume growth for us," Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said in a statement earlier.

The company is a major exporter of home textiles to the US. It also owns the Christy's brand, and sells home textile products in India through multi-brand outlets.

Margin pressure

Welspun India's EBITDA margin fell marginally in the second quarter to 17.1 percent from 18.8 percent a year ago; but sharply from the 20.6 percent the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

"That is mainly because, while our cost structure has got aligned with the new exchange rate, the topline hasn't," said Jiwani.

Most of the company's costs, including freight, raw materials and cotton are linked to currency and crude. While the costs have aligned with the new exchange rate, there is a lag when it comes to revenues because of hedging.

"We had a similar situation in 2013-14," he said.

Jiwani, however, remarked that the company's EBITDA margin will see a "substantial jump" in the next financial year. "We will have one of the record years in the 2020 financial year," he said.

Capex

The company has invested Rs 192 crore on its new flooring textile facility in Telangana in the first half of the year. The spend is part of its Rs 900 crore capex for the financial year.

The total investment outlay for the facility is Rs 1,100 crore, of which Rs 750 crore will be spent this year.

"We plan to commercially start operations in the facility by October-December 2017," said Jiwani. "It will give us an annual revenue of Rs 1,800 crore at peak capacity," he added.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.