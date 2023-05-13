Want to retain your employees longer? Here’s how

Retaining employees is critical for the success and sustainability of any business.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are critical to the growth and development of any economy. As such, they need to have a reliable and motivated workforce to drive the growth of the company. The recruitment of new employees is often an expensive and time-consuming process, and it can be frustrating when new employees leave shortly after they are hired. Employee turnover can have a significant impact on SMEs, both financially and operationally. Hence, it is essential to devise strategies to retain new employees for a longer duration.

I shall discuss some of the strategies that SMEs can implement to retain three out of five new employees for a longer duration.

· Onboarding process: One of the most critical steps in retaining new employees is the onboarding process. A good onboarding process can significantly impact employee retention. It's the process that new employees go through to learn about the company culture, policies, and procedures. A well-structured onboarding process can help employees feel more connected to the organisation.

The onboarding process includes a structured training programme that outlines the employee's role, responsibilities, and performance expectations. This training also includes information about the company's history, values, and mission. Really good companies create a positive environment for new employees and assign them a mentor to help them adjust to their new role and the company's culture.

· Competitive salary and perks: Competitive remuneration is a significant factor in employee retention. Offering fair and competitive salaries and benefits is critical in attracting and retaining top talent. SMEs need to research and understand the market rates for similar roles in their industry and location to offer an attractive package. Also, consider offering other benefits such as health insurance, flexible holidays, and paid time off to increase employee satisfaction. These benefits show employees that the company values their contribution and cares about their overall wellbeing.

· Career development: This is another critical factor in retaining employees. Employees want to feel that they have opportunities for growth and advancement within the company. Plan to offer various training and development programmes to help them improve their skills. SMEs can also create a culture of learning and development by encouraging employees to pursue further education, certifications, and advanced training. This not only helps employees grow professionally, but also benefits the company by developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

· Flexibility and work-life balance: Flexibility and work-life balance are becoming increasingly important factors in employee retention. SMEs can offer flexible working arrangements, such as remote work options, flexible hours, or compressed workweeks, to help employees achieve a better work-life balance. By offering these options, SMEs can improve employee satisfaction and productivity while also reducing turnover. Try also to implement policies that promote work-life balance such as allowing employees to take time off for personal or family-related issues.

· Recognition and rewards: Employee recognition and rewards are essential to retaining top talent. Implement an employee recognition programme that acknowledges their contributions to the company. This recognition can take various forms such as verbal praise, bonuses, or promotions. SMEs can also offer non-monetary rewards such as gift cards, certificates, or additional time off to recognise employees for their hard work and achievements. These rewards not only help retain employees but also foster a positive work environment and culture.

· Foster a positive work culture: Creating a positive work culture is essential for retaining new employees. Try to create an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and appreciated. This can be achieved by providing employees with feedback, autonomy and support. SMEs can also encourage a positive work culture by promoting team building, and social activities.

· Conduct exit interviews: This process can provide SMEs with valuable insights into why an employee is leaving the company. This information can help the top leadership make changes to improve employee retention. SMEs should use this feedback to improve their recruitment and retention strategies.

· Provide clear expectations: Providing employees with clear expectations can help retain them for longer. SMEs should provide clear job descriptions, performance expectations, and feedback. This can help employees understand their roles and responsibilities, increasing their job satisfaction and loyalty to the company.

· Foster communication: Effective communication is essential for retaining employees. SMEs should create a culture of open communication where employees can express their thoughts, ideas, and concerns. Autocratic leadership will not help this. I have seen many SME clients who are first-generation entrepreneurs ruling with iron fists, and people hardly last there. SMEs must hold regular team meetings, one-on-one meetings, and solicit feedback from employees. Fostering communication can help employees feel valued and engaged, enhancing their loyalty towards the company.

By implementing these strategies, SMEs can create a positive work environment that attracts and retains top talent.