MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vodafone Idea approaches pension funds for $1 billion funding: Report

“The thought process for now is that this would not be a direct equity deal, but debt which is convertible into equity,” a source said.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Vodafone has been floundering in India. The telco lost 5.7 million customers in December (Image Pixabay)

Vodafone has been floundering in India. The telco lost 5.7 million customers in December (Image Pixabay)


Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking to raise around $1 billion (Rs 6,000-7,000 crore) from pension funds to keep its India business on track, sources told The Economic Times.

Among those approached for funding include three Canadian pension funds Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), and Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, one source said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The thought process for now is that this would not be a direct equity deal, but debt which is convertible into equity,” the source added.

Earlier, it was reported that the telecom company had shelved its plans to Rs 25,000 crore through the sale of hybrid securities to foreign funds and was instead considering borrowing capital using promoter guarantees to refinance its debt.

Close

Related stories

Vodafone has been floundering in India. The telco lost 5.7 million customers in December, as the country's total telecom subscriber base dropped to 1,173 million from 1,175 million in the previous month, as per a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI).

The drop in Vodafone's customer base in December is the highest since March 2020 and its market share shrunk to 24.64 percent in December.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #investment #pension funds #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.