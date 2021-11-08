MARKET NEWS

English
Vistara starts non-stop flight services to Paris from Delhi

The airline operated its inaugural direct flight to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a company release said on Monday.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST

Full service carrier Vistara has commenced non-stop flight services to Paris from Delhi under the air bubble agreement between India and Europe.

Under the pact, Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities – on Wednesday and Sunday — with Boeing 787-9 (Dreamliner) aircraft, it said.

Under the pact, Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities – on Wednesday and Sunday — with Boeing 787-9 (Dreamliner) aircraft, it said.

Paris is the seventh overseas airport for the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture, where it currently operates its flights services under the air bubble agreement.

London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Doha, Sharjah, and Male are the other international destinations besides the newly-launched Paris.

"We are delighted to expand our global footprint as we bring India’s finest airline to Paris," said Vistara Chief Executive Office, Leslie Thng.

He said Paris is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and Charles de Gaulle is an important airport for any airline intending to serve the region.

"Given the strong economic and cultural ties there is a high demand for direct connectivity between India and France, and therefore Paris fits our network very well,” Thng added.

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including on the airline’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents, Vistara said.

Vistara has a fleet of 50 aircraft comprising Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, Boeing 737-800NG, and Boeing 787-9 planes.
Tags: #Business #Companies #Delhi #Paris #Vistara
first published: Nov 8, 2021 12:11 pm

