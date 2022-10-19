English
    Vikas Purohit quits Tata Cliq as chief executive: Reports

    Purohit had joined Tata Cliq in November 2016 and has vast experience in the e-commerce and fashion retail market.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

    Tata Cliq CEO Vikas Purohit has resigned from the e-commerce company, according to media reports. The announcement was made at a recent board meeting of the company.

    As per reports, Purohit is said to have signed on an offer from a leading multinational in a non-competing sector to head its India business. However, Purohit was unavailable for comment.

    Purohit had joined Tata Cliq in November 2016 and has vast experience in the e-commerce and fashion retail market.

    After a two-year stint at Amazon India, Purohit had joined Paytm as a senior vice-president for its payment bank, before quitting in June 2016. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

    Tata Cliq began operations in 2016 and while its net losses more than doubled in 2021-22 to Rs 750.62 crore (Rs 361.72 crore in FY21) though revenue jumped 137 percent to Rs 844.6 crore.

    At present, Tata Cliq is run by Tata UniStore that is jointly owned by Tata Industries and the group’s lifestyle retail venture Trent.
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 07:52 am
