Vijay Mallya extradition case: Here is a timeline of the liquor baron's downfall

The Royal Courts of Justice in the United Kingdom on April 20 dismissed fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya's appeal against a 2018 extradition order by a lower court in the country.

Mallya had appealed against an order for his extradition to India. He is wanted by the Indian government under charges of financial fraud to the tune of about Rs 9,000 crore in borrowings from several Indian banks by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Here is a timeline of the eventual downfall of the liquor baron:

April 20, 2020: Royal Courts of Justice in London quashes Mallya's appeal against a 2018 order for his extradition to India.

February 4, 2019: The then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid orders Mallya's extradition to India.

January 2019: A special PMLA court in India declares Vijay Mallya a 'fugitive economic offender'. He becomes the first person to be declared as such under the new law.

December 10, 2018: UK court orders extradition of Vijay Mallya.

December 5, 2018: Mallya 'humbly' offers to pay back banks the entire principal loan amount. The offer came hours after Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically sensitive Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates on December 4.

November 2018: 13 Indian banks secure a favourable order from UK court to use information disclosed in court as part of a worldwide freezing order against the 62-year-old businessman in a case involving the sale of a luxury superyacht.

October 2018: A London court orders that six of Mallya's luxury cars to be sold to recover dues. Reports said the six cars include a 2012 Maybach 62, a 2006 Ferrari F430, and a Porsche Cayenne with James Bond number plates. The cars had the signature 'VJM'.

September 2018: After questioning the condition of Mumbai's Arthur Jail, where he would be staying if extradited, Mallya sees a video of the jail later in September and calls it 'impressive'.

June 2018: Files application with Karnataka High Court to sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore. Adds he is tired of the 'relentless pursuit' to recover dues from him.

May 2018: In a ruling in favour of banks, a UK high court refused to overturn an Indian court's worldwide order for freezing of Mallya's assets.

March 2018: A UK court says obvious that Indian banks broke rules to lend to Kingfisher Airlines.

October 2017: Mallya was once again arrested in London following an Enforcement Directorate affidavit.

April 2017: Mallya arrested in London on India's request for extradition.

April 2016: Enforcement Directorate approach special court to issue non-bailable arrest warrant against Mallya.

April 2016: Ministry of External Affairs revokes Vijay Mallya’s passport.

April 2016: Hyderabad court convicts Vijay Mallya in case filed by GMR Hyderabad International Airport for a bounced cheque.

April 2016: Banks rejected Mallya's offers for payment of dues worth Rs 9,000 crore.

March 2016: Mallya offers to pay Rs 4,000 crore by September to banks.

March 2016: On March 9, Mallya leaves India.

March 2016: Mallya is in discussion with banks to settle the debt.

February 2016: The SBI-led consortium moved the debt recovery tribunal to attach Mallya's passport.

December 2015: CBI questions Mallya in Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan.

October 2015: CBI conducts raids on Vijay Mallya’s offices in connection with Rs 950 crore loan provided by IDBI Bank.

April 2015: United Spirits Limited asked Mallya to step down as chairman and director on alleged fund diversion.

February 2015: The SBI-led bank consortium takes possession of Kingfisher House in Vile Parle.

December 2014: United India Bank recognises UBHL, guarantor of Kingfisher Airlines, as wilful defaulter.

March 2013: Kingfisher Airlines net worth falls to negative of Rs 13,000 crore.

February 2013: UBHL seeks shareholders’ approval for Rs 450 crore for Kingfisher Airlines.

2012: Mallya gives guarantees of Rs 5,904 crore for carrier’s loan.

2011: Eleven bank accounts were suspended by service tax department for non-payment of Rs 70 crore.

2011: The airline's accumulated losses reach more than 50 percent of its net worth.

2009: The airline's debt reaches Rs 7,000 crore.

March 2008: Kingfisher Airlines' debt touches Rs 934 crore due to spike in oil prices.

2008: UBHL paid Rs 550 crore for a 26 percent stake in Air Deccan.

June 2007: Kingfisher Airlines decides to purchase debt-ridden Air Deccan.

Vijay Mallya sets up Kingfisher Airlines to cater to the premium segment.