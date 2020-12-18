MARKET NEWS

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal partners with Centricus to invest $10 billion in PSUs acquisition: Report

Anil Agarwal plans to help state companies accelerate into “private firms with professional management”.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 09:37 AM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, in partnership with Centricus Asset Management, is planning to invest $10 billion in state-owned companies with “substantial growth opportunities,” Bloomberg reported.

The public sector units (PSUs) being eyed are those under the hammer as per India’s Rs 2.1 lakh crore ($29 billion) disinvestment plan and includes a $1.2 billion stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), it added.

According to Agarwal, “entrepreneurial dynamism in India can unlock incredible transformation in the public sector” and will play a “crucial role in ongoing industrialisation.” He said he had plans to help state companies accelerate into “private firms with professional management”.

Centricus co-founder and former Goldman Sachs partner Dalinc Ariburnu said given India’s size, PSU transformation “should result in significant capital resources” for these companies.

Agarwal’s plans with Centricus are for a 10-year life fund using private-equity to buy companies, boost their profitability and then exit, a source told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Founded in 2016, Centricus manages assets worth $28 billion.

Meanwhile Agarwal is known for his merger and acquisition (M&A) acumen, having successfully bought and fixed a metals and mining company under Vedanta Resources. He is worth $2.5 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).
TAGS: #Anil Agarwal #Business #company #India #ma #Vedanta
first published: Dec 18, 2020 09:37 am

