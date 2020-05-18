App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta board approves proposed de-listing from BSE, NSE

The nod was given to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the proposed de-listing of mining baron Anil Agarwal's flagship Indian unit from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. "The meeting of the board of directors of the company (board) was held today (Monday)...de-listing proposal was considered... Approval was granted to the de-listing proposal, after having discussed and considered various factors," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The nod was given to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, the filing said.

"Approval was granted to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the aforesaid de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, and in this regard, the draft of the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement thereto were also approved," the filing said.

Close

Last week, Agarwal announced the intention to take his Indian listed firm Vedanta Ltd private by buying out shares held by public.

related news

"The company had received a letter...from Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), a member of the promoter and promoter group of the company, expressing its intention to, either individually or along with one or more subsidiaries, acquire all fully paid-up equity shares of the company (equity shares) that are held by the public shareholders...and consequently, voluntarily de-list the equity shares from the recognised stock exchanges where they are listed, namely BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," the filing said.

Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Resources will offer Rs 87.5 per share to nearly 49 per cent public shareholders of Vedanta Ltd, the company had said.

VRL along with the other members of the promoter group currently hold 51.06 per cent equity of the company. Public shareholders hold 169.10 crore or 48.94 per cent of shares.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Vedanta Ltd

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent coronavirus probe

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent coronavirus probe

Coronavirus wrap May 18 | States ease lockdown restrictions; India breaches one lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 18 | States ease lockdown restrictions; India breaches one lakh mark

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.