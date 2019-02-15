Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US fines Cognizant, charges two ex-officials in India bribery case

The US Department of Justice said former president Gordon Coburn and former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz were charged in a 12-count indictment with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other offenses.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US authorities on Friday announced criminal charges against two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp officials for their roles in a bribery scheme in India, and said the company will pay $25 million to settle a related civil case.

The US Department of Justice said former president Gordon Coburn and former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz were charged in a 12-count indictment with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other offenses.

Cognizant's payment, which includes a $6 million fine, resolves a related case by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information technology services company is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

 
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.