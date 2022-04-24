English
    UPI server restored after brief outage

    Due to the temporary outage, transactions were not being processed through major UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) server, which was down for over an hour, has been restored. The temporary outage had caused disruptions in payments across the country.

    Users had took to Twitter to complain about transactions not being processed through major UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm. Users were notified of failed payments after long processing times.

    This was the second time in the year that the UPI server went down -- the last time being January 9. NPCI was yet to issue a formal tweet or statement on the disruption.

    UPI, a real-time payments system by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), makes up over 60 percent of India's retail transactions.

    The payments system handles huge volumes of transactions, with a majority of those being low-value transactions. Transactions below Rs 100 make up 75 percent of UPI volumes.

    In the month of March alone, UPI saw 540 crore transactions amounting to Rs 9.60 lakh crore.

    Meanwhile, the NPCI is working on enabling payments in the offline mode to reduce the load on bank and in-house servers.



    Tags: #fintech #online payments #UPI server down
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 09:00 pm
