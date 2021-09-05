MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Unacademy announces ESOPs buyback worth $10.5 million

This buyback by the Bengaluru-based online learning platform is the third and its largest till date

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
Earlier in July, the SoftBank-backed company said it is planning to give stock options to educators on its platform, meant to “motivate them and retain quality talent”.

Earlier in July, the SoftBank-backed company said it is planning to give stock options to educators on its platform, meant to “motivate them and retain quality talent”.


Edtech startup Unacademy has announced its largest ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback plan worth $10.5 million for its team members and educators.

Co-Founder Roman Saini tweeted on September 4 that it was the third and largest buyback by the Bengaluru-based online learning firm, as he thanked employees for “believing in our vision of democratising education”.

On July 29, the SoftBank-backed company said it was planning to give stock options to educators on its platform to “motivate them and retain quality talent”.

Close

Related stories

“We are announcing Teacher Stock Options (TSOPs) for all Unacademy Educators. Unacademy Educators will be eligible for fully vested Stock Grants on completion of 3, 4 and 5 years with Unacademy,” co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted.

“On Day One (which is today) we already have more than 300 Educators eligible for the Grant which they will get immediately. Over the next few years we will give Grants of over $40M to our Educators. We are who we are because of our Educators and we want our Educators to grow and create wealth as Unacademy grows!” Munjal said.

The TSOPs move is so far unique in the education ecosystem–online or offline–even as in the offline world, teaching is said to not pay too well.

Unacademy provides test preparation services for civil services exams, engineering and medical entrance exams among others. It has also forayed into other education sub-segments, including tutoring classes for school kids.

Its investors include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and General Atlantic among others. It became a unicorn in 2020, valued at over a billion dollars when it raised money from SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

On August 2, the startup said it raised $440 million led by sovereign wealth fund Temasek, valuing it at $ 3.4 billion—a ten-fold jump in 18 months.

SoftBank, General Atlantic and Tiger Global also participated in the round. Its new investors include OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s family office Aroa Ventures, Korean firm Mirae Asset and Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #ESOPs #Startup #Unacademy
first published: Sep 5, 2021 01:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.