    Trafigura's nickel nemesis was already notorious in metal circles

    One of the world’s biggest commodity traders faces more than half a billion dollars in losses from what it described as a ‘systematic fraud’ involving missing nickel.

    Bloomberg
    February 11, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
    Trafigura’s losses have shocked the commodity trading world (Image: Cole Burston/Bloomberg)

    When news broke that Trafigura Group faces more than half a billion dollars in losses from what it described as a “systematic fraud,” the biggest surprise for many market insiders wasn’t the commodity trader’s missing nickel cargoes. It was that one of the industry’s largest players was still doing business with a man that others had long since backed away from.

    Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and his companies, against whom Trafigura secured a $625 million  freezing order this week, have a checkered history in the trading world.

    Merchant Gunvor Group and trade finance fund TransAsia Private Capital Ltd. lost money in earlier dealings with Gupta’s companies, public filings show. Others, including banks and counterparties, became uncomfortable at times with the group’s trading activities, according to several people who either worked at the group or did business with it. Last year, India’s federal police announced it’s investigating allegations of fraud against Gupta himself.

    Ian Milne, a former commodity trade finance executive at Rabobank and HSBC Holdings Plc who worked at TransAsia for two years in 2018 to 2020 trying to recover debts from Gupta’s companies, said he “had to rub my eyes a couple of times” when he saw the news this week.