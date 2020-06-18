App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTrade
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 02:57 PM IST

India China border row | Traders body urges Indian celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese brands

It called on Indian actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor to stop endorsing Chinese smartphones out of respect for Indian soldiers and urged them to support their campaign instead

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif endorsing a Redmi smartphone (Image: Pinterest)
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif endorsing a Redmi smartphone (Image: Pinterest)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents seven crore traders in the country, launched a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods on June 18.

The flagship movement 'Bharatiya Saaman, Humara Abhiman', has been launched to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

The development comes at a time when anti-China demonstrations are being reported from various parts of the country in view of the Chinese incursion and hostilities that took place in eastern Ladakh.

The CAIT campaign has reportedly received massive support from all corners and looks to reduce Chinese imports totalling Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021.

The apex body representing the country’s business community has also urged all celebrities and sports stars to stop endorsing Chinese products to help them achieve this target. It said: “Though conducting any lawful activity for earning money is guaranteed by the Constitution of India, there are certain occasions when we have to let go of certain opportunities for the sake of the motherland.”

“We understand it is a strategic move of the Chinese to rope in Indian celebrities to endorse their products to gain more and more control over Indian retail market by influencing the choice of consumers,” it added.

It called on Indian actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor to stop endorsing Chinese smartphones out of respect for Indian soldiers and urged them to support their campaign instead.

The letter undersigned by Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT, assured that the nation will never forget their sacrifice to help teach a lesson to China by crippling their economy.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) #Current Affairs #India #India China border news

