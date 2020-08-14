Tough times: Business class pyjamas to smoked almonds, Qantas Airways’ puts it all up for sale

Coronavirus has dealt a massive blow to the aviation industry and with no signs of operations resuming fully any time soon, airlines are trying out various ways to stay afloat. Australian carrier Qantas has found a unique way; liquidating the inventory of its business class supplies.

The airline has begun the sale of business class pyjamas, amenity kits featuring ASPAR skin products, as well as Tim Tams and snacks, things that would normally be offered to passengers travelling in the premium cabins.

At a price of $25 per pack or 4,350 Qantas Points (including delivery), people can send up to 10 packs anywhere in Australia via Qantas.com. The sale has been thrown open starting August 14.

"Qantas has put these items together in a care package that can be sent anonymously as a surprise ‘random act of kindness’ to a friend, family member, anyone that might be doing it tough or as a “treat yourself” gift," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service, Phil Capps, said the airline orders bulk stock in advance and with minimal flights, has items sitting in storage that could be better used to cheer people up.

"Qantas PJs are always popular, and with people spending a lot more time at home and wishing they were travelling somewhere, we think receiving a surprise pair in the mail will be very well received. And probably very well-worn by the end of all this," Capps added.

So what does the Qantas care pack include?

Each care pack includes: 1 Qantas Business Class sleeper suit L/XL (suitable for most shapes and sizes), 1 Qantas Curates Business Class amenity kit featuring ASPAR Travel Essentials (Sweet Orange and Shea Hand Cream, Ultra Hydrating Face Moisturiser and Sweet Orange Lip Balm), 12 individually wrapped Tim Tams, 200-gram pack of smoked almonds (served in Qantas First Class), a packet of 10 T2 Lemongrass and Ginger tea bags.

Earlier this year in June, Qantas had announced its plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan included grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing 747 planes.

The airline had also said it plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as it tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic.